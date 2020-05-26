All the work Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School eighth-grader Nevaeh Kingbird put into her History Day project paid off as she took first place as a Topical Prize Winner at the 2020 MN History Day State Competition.
All the work Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School eighth-grader Nevaeh Kingbird put into her History Day project paid off as she took first place as a Topical Prize Winner at the 2020 MN History Day State Competition. Her category was called “Breaking Barriers in American History Prior to the Revolutionary War.” For the first time, the competition will be held virtually, instead of at the U of M in Minneapolis.

