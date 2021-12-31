Students and staff brought in gifts to share and each elementary student was able to purchase gifts for their loved ones for 25 cents each
The holiday spirit was alive and well at the  Bug O Nay Ge Shig  School’s Care and Share Store. Students and staff brought in gifts to share and each elementary student was able to purchase gifts for their loved ones for 25 cents each. The older students wrapped the presents and the younger students left with their presents and big smiles. In addition, there was cookie decorating, games, movies and an appearance by Santa for photo ops.

