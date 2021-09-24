Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School began its long-awaited in-person school year Sept. 13 with an opening ceremony outdoors.
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School began its long-awaited in-person school year Sept. 13 with an opening ceremony outdoors.  Masks are required for student and staff while on the school campus and on buses. Students still have the option of distance learning if they prefer.

