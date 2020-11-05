Student Alanna Wilson (left) works with educator Linda Belgarde.
Photo submitted

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig  School continues to do distance learning with all classes on-line.  Students do have the option to come to the school for in-person support on a rotating basis so that there are only 15 students at the school at one time.  Students  are in separate classrooms and everyone is masked. Students receive a meal and supports such as tutoring and counseling. Food service continues to be provided to each student daily by deliveries to each household. Student Alanna Wilson (left) works with educator Linda Belgarde.

