Kitchigami Bookmobile

Jan.-June, 2020

WEEK ONE

TUESDAYS - Jan. 7, 21; Feb. 4, 18; March 3, 17; April 7, 21; May 5, 19; June 2, 16

Menahga    9:30-11:30    Near Bakery on Murray Street

Sebeka    12:30-1:30    Senior Citizens’ Building

Nimrod    2-3     Senior Citizen’s Center

THURSDAYS - Jan. 2, 16; Feb. 6, 20; March 5, 19; April 2, 16; May 7, 21; June 4, 18

Nevis    10:15-11:15     Near Muskie Park

Becida    1-2    Becida Bar and Grill

Laporte    2:45-3     Drop Stop, Main Street

WEEK TWO

TUESDAYS - Jan. 14, 28; Feb. 11, 25; March 10, 24; April 14, 28; May, 12, 26; June 9, 23.

Remer    9-11:30    City Library Building

Hackensack    1-2    First and Whipple St. near City Park

THURSDAYS - Jan. 9, 23; Feb. 13, 27; March 12, 26; April 9, 23; May 14, 28; June 11, 25.

Backus    9:30-11    Backus School

Leader    12:45-1:45    Amoco Parking Lot

SATURDAYS -  Jan. 11, 25; Feb. 8, 22; March 14, 28; April 11, 25; May 9, 23; June 11, 25.

Garrison    10-11:30    VFW parking lot

Bay Lake    12:15-1:15    “The garage” at Ruttgers

Nisswa    2:15-3:45    Elementary School parking lot

Any bold face print denotes a change in time, location or place. there are sometimes changes in the routing and scheduling. There is no service on * holidays (e.g., Thanksgiving, Christmas observed).

Branch Library Hours

Cass Lake -  335-8865 - Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.;  closed Monday

Longville -  363-2710 - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday

Walker -  547-1019 - Tuesday and Wednesday, 10-6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 A.M.-7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments