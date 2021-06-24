Kitchigami Bookmobile

July-December, 2021

WEEK ONE

TUESDAYS (1st, 3rd) - July 6, 20; Aug. 3, 17; Sep. 7, 21; Oct. 5, 19; Nov. 2, 16; Dec. 7, 21

Menahga    9:30-11:30    Near Bakery on Murray Street

Sebeka    12:30-1:30    Senior Citizens’ Building

Nimrod    2-3     Senior Citizen’s Center

THURSDAYS (1st, 3rd) - July 1, 15; Aug. 5, 19; Sep. 2, 16; Oct. 7, 21; Nov. 4, 18; Dec. 2, 16

Nevis    10:15-11:15     Near Muskie Park

Becida    1-2    Becida Bar and Grill

Laporte    2:45-3:15     Main Street

WEEK TWO

TUESDAYS (2nd, 4th) - July 13, 27; Aug. 10, 24; Sep. 14, 28; Oct. 12, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 14, 28

Remer    9-11:30    City Library Building

Hackensack    1-2    First and Whipple St. near City Park

THURSDAYS (2nd, 4th) - July 8, 22; Aug. 12, 26; Sep. 9, 23; Oct. 14, 28; Nov - Closed Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving; Dec. 9, 23

Backus    9:30-11    Backus School

Leader    12:45-1:45    Amoco Parking Lot

SATURDAYS (2nd, 4th) -  July 10, 24; Aug. 14, 28; Sep. 11, 25; Oct. 9, 23; Nov. 13, 27; Dec. 11 (closed Christmas Day)

Garrison    10-11:30    VFW parking lot

Bay Lake    12:15-1:15    “The garage” at Ruttgers

Nisswa    2:15-3:45    Elementary School parking lot

Any bold face print denotes a change in time, location or place. there are sometimes changes in the routing and scheduling. There is no service on * holidays (e.g., Thanksgiving, Christmas observed).

Branch Library Hours

Cass Lake -  335-8865 - Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.;  closed Monday

Longville -  363-2710 - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday

Walker -  547-1019 - Tuesday and Wednesday, 10-6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 A.M.-7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Monday.

