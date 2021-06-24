Kitchigami Bookmobile
July-December, 2021
WEEK ONE
TUESDAYS (1st, 3rd) - July 6, 20; Aug. 3, 17; Sep. 7, 21; Oct. 5, 19; Nov. 2, 16; Dec. 7, 21
Menahga 9:30-11:30 Near Bakery on Murray Street
Sebeka 12:30-1:30 Senior Citizens’ Building
Nimrod 2-3 Senior Citizen’s Center
THURSDAYS (1st, 3rd) - July 1, 15; Aug. 5, 19; Sep. 2, 16; Oct. 7, 21; Nov. 4, 18; Dec. 2, 16
Nevis 10:15-11:15 Near Muskie Park
Becida 1-2 Becida Bar and Grill
Laporte 2:45-3:15 Main Street
WEEK TWO
TUESDAYS (2nd, 4th) - July 13, 27; Aug. 10, 24; Sep. 14, 28; Oct. 12, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 14, 28
Remer 9-11:30 City Library Building
Hackensack 1-2 First and Whipple St. near City Park
THURSDAYS (2nd, 4th) - July 8, 22; Aug. 12, 26; Sep. 9, 23; Oct. 14, 28; Nov - Closed Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving; Dec. 9, 23
Backus 9:30-11 Backus School
Leader 12:45-1:45 Amoco Parking Lot
SATURDAYS (2nd, 4th) - July 10, 24; Aug. 14, 28; Sep. 11, 25; Oct. 9, 23; Nov. 13, 27; Dec. 11 (closed Christmas Day)
Garrison 10-11:30 VFW parking lot
Bay Lake 12:15-1:15 “The garage” at Ruttgers
Nisswa 2:15-3:45 Elementary School parking lot
Any bold face print denotes a change in time, location or place. there are sometimes changes in the routing and scheduling. There is no service on * holidays (e.g., Thanksgiving, Christmas observed).
Branch Library Hours
Cass Lake - 335-8865 - Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday
Longville - 363-2710 - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday
Walker - 547-1019 - Tuesday and Wednesday, 10-6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 A.M.-7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Monday.
