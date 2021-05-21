COHASSET — Lake Country Power announces local high school seniors from different schools have been awarded the Lake Country Power 2021 Les Beach Memorial Scholarship.
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship honors a former co-op employee and recognizes student commitment and contribution to local communities.
The $4,000 scholarships, issued at $500 per semester for four years, will help seniors pursue their college plans and career dreams.
Carson Johnson of Northland Community Schools in Remer is one of 30 students to receive the scholarship.
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is available to local students from more than 35 area high schools. Qualified students must be co-op members through their parents or legal guardians who receive electricity services from Lake Country Power.
The electronic application process for high school seniors will open again, January 1, 2022, when qualifying high school seniors may apply for next year’s scholarships. The online application will be available from the cooperative’s website at www.lakecountrypower.coop.
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is made possible through unclaimed capital credits. The State of Minnesota permits electric cooperatives like Lake Country Power to use unclaimed funds for charitable purposes, such as scholarships.
Lake Country Power also offers $1,000 scholarships to five area community college foundations and three Minnesota lineworker schools to support students in trade schools and community/technical college programs. Applications for these scholarships are available directly through the colleges.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
