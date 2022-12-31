COHASSET — Graduating high school seniors whose parents or guardians are members of Lake Country Power are invited to apply for the Les Beach Scholarship.
The rural electric co-op expects to award college scholarships valued at $4,000 each to more than 35 high school students in 2023.
Scholarship recipients can qualify for up to $4,000 over four years to help pay for college or technical education. Scholarships are renewable for up to eight semesters, and students must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. Award winners must also keep full-time enrollment status at a technical school, community college or university.
Lake Country Power will offer one scholarship for every five successful applications submitted per school to offer more opportunities for students in the co-op’s local communities.
The online application process opens Jan. 1, and high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians are LCP members have until 11:59 p.m., Jan. 31, to apply. The electronic application is available at www.lakecountrypower.coop
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is made possible through unclaimed capital credits. The scholarship honors a former co-op employee and recognizes student commitment and contribution to local communities.
Lake Country Power also offers $1,000 scholarships to five area community college foundations and three Minnesota lineworker schools to support students in trade schools and community/technical college programs. Applications for these scholarships are available directly through the colleges.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
