Eighty Laporte third- through fifth-grade students produced songs and music with one-stringed dulcimers at a recent assembly in March while kindergarten, first- and second-graders joined in singing in Swedish.
It was the culmination of Laporte Elementary School’s Artist In Residence Program with Minneapolis instrument builder Ross Sutter.
Sutter spent a week at the school as part of a Region 2 Arts Council grant. He brought supplies to build the 80 dulcimers as well as supplies to build a second instrument called a mouth bow.
Sutter met with the third through fifth graders every day during the week for at least an hour. With help from high school shop and Spanish classes and their teachers, the students built their instruments from scratch.
“The miracle sound was on the third day,” said grant writer and fourth-grade teacher Steve Booth. “With the help of Karen Komolainen’s Spanish students and Stanley Townsdin’s shop students, every student had built a one stringed dulcimer form the ground up, Sutter tuned them, and then the music began. It sounded like we had been transported to India and were listening to a group of sitar players.”
This was before the students had learned to play songs, and the notes they produced were not in unison. But for the next two days Sutter taught the students how to read and play simple versions of “Hot Cross Buns,” “Smoke on the Water” and Swedish children’s song “Rida Rida Ranka.” Soon the students were playing not only tunes together but harmonizing in both their playing and singing.
Meanwhile, Sutter was teaching the younger children how to hum and sing “Rida Rida Ranka” in Swedish. When all the grades came together for their Friday assembly, with the older children on stage and the younger ones in the audience, the stringed music and singing came together for the melodious Swedish nursery song.
As the instruments were being built, Sutter taught brief lessons around the science of pitch and sound. The frets on the fingerboard, which produced the instrument’s pitch, were made with staples from a staple gun that the high school students stapled onto the students’ fingerboards. The sound box was made from a specially designed sheet of cardboard made in Minnesota specifically for the project. The students folded the cardboard into a box and then glued their fingerboard on top to create the dulcimer. Most dulcimers are multi-stringed, but ancient dulcimers were one-stringed.
“The best part about the dulcimer project was building it and learning how to play it,” said fourth-grader Peyton Hadrava. “At the concert, it was fun to hear what the other kids practiced.”
“Doing the concert was the best!” said Kasyn Sconce, also in fourth grade. “It was fun!”
“I always like coming back to Laporte School,” Sutter told the assembly audience March 25, before returning to his home base on Nicollet Island in Minneapolis. “I first came here 25 years ago, and it’s always a warm and supportive place to return to.”
