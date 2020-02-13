Laporte’s Junior High Speech Team won four ribbons and a medal at the Cass Lake-Bena meet Feb. 11. Those competing at the meet were (front row from left) are Hunter Wright in Discussion, Parker Aagard in Discussion, Madi Rzab ribbon in Humor, Ila McDouble in Creative, Thalia Meyer ribbon in Extemporaneous Reading, (back) Caydence Rzab ribbon in Prose, Addisen Freeman ribbon in Drama, Wyatt Lahr first place in Storytelling and Izabel Padgett ribbon in Poetry.
