Photo by Coach Steve Booth

Laporte Wildcat speakers did well at the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Jr High Speech Meet March 11. As part of the nine-school A and AA meet, Love Mailhot (left), took eighth in Creative; Aubree Katzenmeir second in Humor; Carson Johannsen third in Storytelling; Hunter Wright seventh in Great Speeches; and Wyatt Lahr second in Storytelling. Lahr won the Heartland Conference Trophy for best storyteller for the second year in a row! Laporte speakers will compete next in Blackduck.

