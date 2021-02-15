Taking first place in Storytelling with scores of 1 in each round was ninth-grader Wyatt Lahr (center). First-time speakers in sixth-grade were Carson Johannsen, fifth place (right) and Aubree Katzenmeier, sixth in Humor. Lahr also took first place at the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton varsity invitational Feb. 6.
Photo by Coach Steve Booth

Laporte Wildcat speakers were successful at the Cass Lake-Bena Junior High Invitational Meet Feb. 8, winning three ribbons. Taking first place in Storytelling with scores of 1 in each round was ninth-grader Wyatt Lahr (center). First-time speakers in sixth-grade were Carson Johannsen, fifth place (right) and Aubree Katzenmeier, sixth in Humor. Lahr also took first place at the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton varsity invitational Feb. 6.

