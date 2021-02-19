The Wildcat JH speakers took fourth place at the Wolverine Junior High Speech Tournament Feb. 16. Wyatt Lahr (from left) took first in Storytelling, Carson Johannsen second place in Storytelling, Hunter Wright fourth place in Great Speeches and Aubree Katzenmeier first in Humor. Lahr had a perfect 1-1-1 score.

