There will be a music teacher at Laporte School this fall when school starts, the board was told at the Aug. 8 meeting.
Superintendent AJ Dombeck said he is optimistic about filling the 1.4 FTE music position, which will include a five-day per week teacher and a two-day per week teacher.
Dombeck said this would cover all elementary, sixth-grade band and choir for both the middle and high schools.
The district is also looking to hire a night time custodian, and a bus driver or someone who is willing to drive an evening route before their night time custodian duties. The administration is also needs to hire approximately three paras for the 2022-23 school year, while kindergarten may be split into two classes depending on the number of students who enroll. Right now the district is on the edge of needing to split the class.
In the Principal’s Report, Lee Pederson has been working with Barb Kampfer on new enrollments, getting the schedule in line and familiarizing himself with the staff and student handbooks, as well as the school in general.
An open house that will be held toward the end August was also discussed. The board asked if there was anything they could help with. The plan is to hold the open house in the staff parking lot, weather permitting or in classrooms if the weather is bad.
The board is still waiting on a quote from Gladen Construction for snow plowing services and removal when needed for the 2022-23 school year.
In other school business, the board:
Approved the general consent items that include the July 11 meeting minutes, monthly bills totaling $587,427 for June and $452,021 for July; Cathleen Stevens resignation; the hiring of Brett Trapier as head cook; the hiring of Marilyn Erickson as a substitute bus driver; and the Resolution accepting donations.
Approved a resolution relating to election of school board members and calling the School District 306 general and special election.
Approved the extra-curricular listing for 2022-23 school year.
Adopted a resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League for the 2022-23 School year.
Approved the updates to the staff and student handbooks and the technology handbook pending changes for the 2022-23. Handbooks will be available on the school’s website and available as hardcopy per request. The signature page will be copied and handed out on the first day of school and collected the next day.
Approved the Joint Powers agreement for the Up-North Learning Center for the 2022-23 School year. Roll call vote. Unanimous.
Approved Mike Tammaro’s resignation as school bus driver.
Approved Breanna McDougle’s resignation as paraprofessional.
Approved the new adult meal price of $5 to be in compliance with MDE’s minimum requirement of $4.95.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:42 p.m. The next meeting is Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
