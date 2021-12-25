The Laporte School Board met Dec. 13 for the final time in 2021, where they approved the 2021 levy and also heard a presentation by the Hubbard in Prevention Coalition.
The 2021 levy that’s payable in 2022 was certified at $1,081,061.75 for taxes payable in 2022, which is 2.97 percent and $31,163.91 more than last year’s levy.
The 2021-22 budget was also approved at $5,781,632 for revenues and $5,513,540 for expenses.
Angie Graham with Hubbard in Prevention Coalition thanked the school district for being a partner and champion of the program that for the last 10 years has been working together to keep youth health and safe.
“I hope we can continue to work together for our youth,” she stated to the board.
Some of the program’s accomplishments and initiatives include underage substance use prevention; beyond smoke and mirrors webinars; tobacco backpack tool and tobacco/vaping education; Night to Unite; compliance checks; and incorporating mental health into the school.
Consent agenda items included the board accepting Kim Goodwin’s resignation, which will be final at the end of the school year when she will officially retire. By submitting her paperwork now, it will give the board several months to find her replacement. A severance package was also approved by the board.
The board also decided to purchase a four-wheel drive transit van and the following year buy another van to replace the old one. Three bids were submitted, with Bob Lowth Ford the lowest at $44,010.
Cameron Weeks of Weeks Automotive said he will get another bid for a transit van the district could trade in for the old van.
In the facilities report, Goodwin told the board that the heater in bus garage broke down. Naylor’s Electric had to replace it, along with some pipes, at a cost of $3,500.
The kitchen’s walk-in cooler also broke down with the motor and blades replaced at a cost of $2,500.
The Bobcat snow blower also had to be replaced, and that cost $7,500.
Goodwin said a plumber had to be called to repair bathroom toilets that students plugged with different items.
In other school business, the board:
Approved a change in the hat policy for middle and high school students. The old policy did not allow students to wear hats in the classroom, but over the last couple of weeks the administration has allowed students to wear appropriate hats and there have been no problems. Teachers are OK with students continuing to wear hats through the school year as long as it doesn’t interfere with teaching.
Approved going from three custodians at night to two, and from one during the school day to two.
Approved calendar change from a half day Jan. 22 to a full staff development day.
Approved monthly bills totaling $479,520.
Approved Molly Merschman FMLA leave.
Approved Katilynne Jarmon as the fall drama assistant advisor.
Approved Megan Edelman as the Speech assistant advisor.
Approved Steve Patterson as the boys’ varsity basketball coach.
Approved Tony Patterson as the boys’ junior varsity coach.
Accepted donations that included $200 from the Laporte Sports Booster to the Speech Club; a $1,500 anonymous donation to purchase boys’ basketball uniforms; health items from Med-Save Pharmacy and Stephanie Zubke to the nurse’s office for students; and school supplies donated by the Minnesota National Guard AC02-136 unit in Bemidji.
Discussed an advertisement for a daytime custodian and bus driver. The driving schedule isn’t set, but this would allow some flexibility with winter sports games.
Approved Jeff Eudeikis as the senior class advisor.
