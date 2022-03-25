The Laporte School Board met March 14 to approve the school calendar for the 2022-23 school year, completed the final reading for several annual policies and heard about local donations.
Policies approved after the second and final reading were 413, 414 and 524, with first reading of annual mandatory policies 410, 415, 506, 514, 522, 616 and 808.
Donation the school district received were pop-it fidget toys from Walker Holiday Gas Station, and kindergarten through fifth-grade students received Frozen Theater tickets totaling $850 from the Laporte Education Endowment Foundation.
The board discussed American Indian Education and heard that awarded funds will be used for college visits for seniors; classroom supplies and books; presenters for students and families; cultural liaison salary and benefits; project art supplies; and stipends for guest speakers.
General consent items approved included minutes of the Feb. 14 regular board meeting; monthly bills totaling $517,123; Robert “Punky” Schummer’s two-year contract; revising the Miller contract; hiring Ashley Templeton as a para-professional; and accepted Donnie Beck’s resignation.
The board also discussed the next superintendent’s responsibilities and music inventory. The music department’s instruments have been cataloged and current condition evaluated by RPT Music and Consulting.
In the superintendent’s report, Goodwin said Dwight Powell asked for permission to use the parking lot for a car show.
In other school business, the board:
Approved a resolution establishing combined polling places for territories within the school district at Lakeport Township Hall.
Approved changing the payroll position from half-time to full-time beginning June 1.
Approved hiring of a FT Special Ed Teacher for the 2022-23 school year. Roll call vote. Unanimous.
Approved keeping the extra-curricular activity fees at same rates for the 2022-23 school year. The fees are $40 per activity for sixth- through eighth-grade and $50 for ninth- through 12th-grade with a family max of $225.
Students who qualify for free and reduced meals will have the fees waived.
Approved hiring Megan Edelman as the junior class and prom advisor.
Approved Mike Tammaro FMLA leave.
Approved Jenny Kolodji FMLA leave.
The next regular board meeting is April 11 at 6 p.m.
