Extracurricular fees and capping class sizes for kindergarten- through second-grade students for the 2020-21 school year was decided at the March 9 Laporte School Board meeting.
The board unanimously set the cap at 25 students after several minutes of discussion, with the understanding it can be changed in June or July once there is a better idea of what the student count will be.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin recommended the cap with approval from teachers.
Chair John Seegmiller stated capping only affects open-enrollment students and not students who live or move into the district. “We need to do something. Classes need to be smaller in the younger years,” he said./
The board did table a proposal to cap third- through fifth-grade classes to give administrators the opportunity to talk with teachers to come up with some options or recommendations. Historically, these are larger class sizes so there are concerns as to what the cap size will be.
Principal AJ Dombeck recommended the board cap enrollment instead of class size. The board will discuss this further at the April 14 meeting.
After talking with other school districts comparable in size to Laporte, a committee set extra-curricular fees at $40 per activity for sixth- through eighth-grade students, $50 per activity for ninth- through 12th-grade and a max of $225 per family for the entire school year.
Students who qualify for free and reduced lunch will have the fees waived. The district’s booster club will also establish and maintain a scholarship fund to help families in need.
In discussion about the corona virus, administration said they will be sending out letters to all students’ household with the recommendation to practice good hygiene and to keep students home if they are sick.
Capital project levy
The board meeting opened with a presentation from Ehlers and Associates on an operating referendum and capital project levy that would allow the district to generate additional revenue to help the district.
Last year the district voters denied an operating referendum, so the board is leaning toward a capital levy with the additional tax money collected earmarked for technology, maintenance and transportation.
The tax impact would affect all residential, commercial, agricultural and seasonal recreational, which would lower the estimated tax impact per household compared to a operational referendum.
The board has until Aug. 21 to decide what course of action to take.
In the Chairman’s Report, Seegmiller thanked the board and administration for their support during his recent health crisis.
Goodwin told the board that the elementary roof project to repair damage caused early last year by all the snow and that was delayed earlier this year because of state permit problems that were not the school district’s fault, could be completed by the end of March. The HVAC is in place, sheetrock will soon go up and sprinklers need to be installed.
In other school business, the board:
Approved the regular board meeting minutes of Feb. 20.
Approved the special board meeting minutes of Feb. 18.
Approved monthly bills totaling $336,045.
Hired Jeff Eudeikis as the high school English teacher for the 2020-21 school year.
Approved the annual first reading of several school policies.
Approved paying $6,500 to Kinetico in Bemidji for a water softener with a 10-year warranty that will be used to wash uniforms and towels. The board questioned wether this was an appropriate use of taxpayer money, but because of rusty water in the high school laundry room, many of the uniforms have been or will be ruined. It is cheaper to buy the water softener than to replace uniforms.
Approved Prom 2020 be held at Hiawatha Beach Resort May 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. for 10th- through 12th-grades.
Discussed the 2019-20 School Calendar, which could be a moot point since the governor has closed all state schools through March 27. The board will make a decision at the next meeting.
Approved the American Indian Education Resolution that allows the district to rehire the school’s liaison who works with teachers to arrange educational purposes for students.
The money the school district gets from the Department of Education brings in resources, projects and speakers for students.
