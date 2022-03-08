Capping class sizes for three elementary grades was the main topic discussed at the recent Laporte School Board meeting.
After a few minutes of discussion, the board approved a motion to cap kindergarten through second-grade classes at 25 students.
The board also discussed the Up North Learning Center that is located near Walker. Of the seven students enrolled, two are Laporte students.
The learning center — a full-day special education program for students in kindergarten through sixth-grade with significant behavioral and emotional needs — is receiving weekly requests from other schools wanting to send their students, but at this time there are no outside schools allowed. There will be a March meeting with superintendents.
The board also heard that the school’s HVAC control equipment and components need to be replaced. The school has received a proposal from Climate Makers, but the board asked the administration to get more.
A Meet and Confer with the district’s teachers was held Feb. 14. Board members who attended the meeting stated it went well.
In general consent items, the Board:
Approved the Jan. 10 regular meeting minutes.
Approved monthly bills totaling $1,039,006.
Approved Smart Movers motor lab agreement.
Accepted Cody Bourke-Anderson resignation.
Approved Keely Howard’s February and March FMLA leave.
Approved Megan Edelman as the seventh- and eighth-grade softball coach.
Hired Spencer Potter as the MS Science Student Teacher.
Hired Tracy Wild as a 0.4 FTE Special Education Teacher.
Hired Ryin Carraras as a substitute teacher.
Approved Tina Kaney as the Garden Club Advisor.
Passed a resolution accepting donations of $1,250 in scholarship money from Beltrami Electric Cooperative that will be awarded to a 2022 graduating senior, and MedSave Long Term Care Pharmacy for supplies for the school nurse.
In other school business, the Board:
Approved the first reading of annual mandatory policies 413, 414 and 524.
Hired Spencer Potter as the baseball JV coach.
Approved Cody Barr’s resignation.
In the Principal’s Report, AJ Dombeck said a couple of classes didn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:40 p.m. The next regular meeting is March 14 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.