Whether distance learning will remain in place for Laporte School and other districts after May 13 was discussed during a teleconference board meeting last week.
More than 20 people tuned into the meeting, which besides discussing whether to keep distance learning in place through the end of the school year, also addressed the 2020 graduation services, the capital levy project and capping more elementary grade classes for the next school year.
The first agenda item was approving a resolution to convert future board meetings to teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state of emergency Gov. Tim Walz declared.
The board discussed a couple of options dealing with distance learning, but ultimately decided to continue distance learning through the end of the school year.
At first the board discussed waiting to see how the next few weeks play out and what Gov. Tim Walz decides to do, but most of the board saw no benefit for the students to come back to school for two weeks. A couple of board members were apprehensive about students coming back to school at all, with one stating, “It’s not worth anyone’s life.”
No committee meetings were held, but Superintendent Kim Goodwin recommended the board come up with some ideas and send her an email in the next few weeks so they can be discussed further.
Board members lauded the staff for going above and beyond the call of duty during the pandemic.
Goodwin said the kitchen staff are preparing about 300 meals a day, and this week came up with a plan to provide and deliver a hot meal to all the families signed up to receive meals. Going forward, the plan is to deliver a hot meal each Friday.
In the superintendent’s report, Goodwin congratulated the staff for giving 100 percent in making distance learning work for the teachers. This includes the bus drivers delivering both supplies and food the kitchen staff prepares, and paras taking care of the students whose parents are working the front lines as health care providers, first responders and law enforcement.
“Every one of our staff have done a top-notch job. They are all appreciated,” Goodwin said.
Graduation ceremony
The board discussed what options were available to them for graduation services for the class of 2020.
Principal AJ Dombeck said he talked with all 10 seniors, and all of them wish to delay graduation until sometime this summer or, depending on what happens, even later.
The administration will come up with a plan that the board will discuss and vote on at the May meeting.
Capital Project Levy
The board passed a motion to direct administration to proceed with discussion with Ehlers and Associates on the capital project levy.
Goodwin told the board she hasn’t heard back from Ehlers on the time line going forward, but a resolution will more than likely have to be approved at the May meeting. Once that is done the board can discuss on a dollar amount with Ehlers.
The capital levy would allow the district to generate additional revenue to go toward technology, maintenance and transportation.
The tax impact would affect all residential, commercial, agricultural and seasonal recreational property.
Capping elementary classes
A motion was unanimously passed to cap the third- through fifth-grade class sizes for 2020-21 school year at 30 students each.
During discussion, the board heard that the teachers were in agreement at 30 students, with some flexibility to possibly have up to 34 students. If the class got bigger, the board could split the class in half and bring in another teacher.
This way it would not eliminate any students, and if there was a waiting list, those students could attend school at Laporte.
Board Chair John Seegmiller said what Goodwin explained makes sense.
Spring sports update
Laporte and other Minnesota schools closed their doors in March, ending the spring sports season, but not before the Laporte baseball and softball coaches had put in several hours in preparation for the upcoming season.
Recognizing that, the board passed a motion to pay the spring sports coaches one third of their salary.
Goodwin told the board she reached out to other school districts to inquire what they were paying coaches. Some were paying nothing, others a portion, some what they were owed and some the full amount if the coaches continue to meet expectations with the athletes the rest of the school year.
Seegmiller said none of the coaches have requested to be paid for the work they put in.
Goodwin reminded the board that Gov. Walz directed school to pay their teachers, paras, bus drivers, food service and other staff who were incorporated into the district’s plan, but there is no directive for coaches. It’s each board’s decision to pay some, part or none of the salary.
“This would be a good faith effort by the board,” Sue Olson said.
In other school business, the board:
Approved tenure for Sylvia Johannes.
Approved the retirement package for Kari Dierkhising at the end of the school year.
Accepted the resignation of bus driver Dan Reimer.
Accepted the resignation of paraprofessional Ashley Brein.
Approved a five-year lease for the acreage south of the football field to cut hay.
Approved the 2020-21 school calendar that now includes two half days for staff development with school in session the first half of each day.
Passed motion to keep the gate fees for all extra-curricular activities the same for the 2020-21 school year.
Approved several annual mandatory polices after the second and final reading.
