The Laporte School Board discussed and approved the preliminary revenue and expenditure budget for the 2020-21 school year at the June 10 board meeting.
As part of the resolution, the board discussed projected revenues would come in at $5,985,942 and expenditures at $5,663,008.
The board also discussed the proposed Capital Project Levy that will be on the ballot during the fall general election. The district is in discussion with Ehlers and Associates to hold future meetings and to move forward with a proposed levy to bring in $300,000 in annual revenue.
In new business, the board approved a 10 cent increase in lunch prices as required by USDA’s National School Lunch Program. Prices will be $2.60 for pre-K through fifth-grade, $2.95 for sixth- through 12th-grade and $3.85 for adults.
In other school business, the board:
Approved the minutes of the May 13 meeting.
Approved the May monthly bills totaling $357.526.
Approved the Minnesota State High School League membership renewal for 2019-20.
Approved the Minnesota Rural Education Association membership for 2019-20.
Accepted Louann Dierkhising’s resignation.
Approved the Gerber Life Student insurance renewal through Vaaler Insurance Agency.
Approved the first reading policy the District System Accountability Policy 616.
Approved the first reading of Wellness Policy 533.
Hired Cody Barr as the middle school science teacher.
Hired Brian Hobson as the elementary music teacher and technology teacher.
Approved hiring one elementary teacher.
Approved a resolution calling for a special election during the Nov. 3 general election to fill the board vacancy created when Joan Moorhead resigned and moved out of the school district. Holly Wright was appointed to fill the position earlier this year.
Approved the at-will contract for Brianna Sanders.
Approved increasing the deductible on commercial insurance renewal to $10,000.
Approved advertising for a transportation coordinator/bus driver. Barb Benson, who currently has the transportation coordinator job, is busy working in the office doing the student services job.
