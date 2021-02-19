The Laporte School Board discussed new guidelines for students wishing to return to in-person learning and new procedures for open-enrollment students at the Feb. 8 board meeting.
Under a new proposal, the district needs only three school days’ notice for student re-entry to in-person learning from distance learning.
The board also gave administration the go-ahead to come up with procedures to accept open enrollment students and be able to act upon that immediately.
Later in the meeting the board approved capping kindergarten through second-grade classrooms for the 2021-22 school year with no change to classroom size.
One of the first items discussed was approving a half-day for students and staff on the second vaccination day, if needed.
School staff who received the first COVID-19 vaccination at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids, will be able to receive the second one Feb. 25 at the school.
In the chairperson’s report, Jessica Howg said Minnesota School Board Association’s Officer and Negotiation workshops are open for registration.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin said she is working on the ADSIS plan and the Small Rural Grant applications this month. She noted that an elementary basketball camp for boys and girls in third- through fifth-grade is set for Feb. 20, if volunteers are found.
In the principal’s report, AJ Dombeck said about 58 students are continuing with distance learning. The issue with spectators not sitting 6 feet apart at basketball games seems to have gotten better over the last week as people are sitting farther apart.
In other school business, the board:
Approved the Jan. 8 meeting minutes.
Approved monthly bills totaling $960,547.
Approved leave of absences for both Sylvia Johannes and Keely Howard.
Hired MaKenzie Anderson as a para-professional, which was discussed at the January meeting.
Accepted donation of $250 from Laporte PTO and $200 from Howg’s Gas and Service for distancing learning classroom kits; nursing supplies and first-grade wish list items from Stephanie Zubke; nursing supplies from both Amy Batson Greenway and Holly Wright; first-grade wish list items from Sean Kolodji; $5 gas gift cards for older students to be be used for PBIS prizes from Jessica Howg; Sarah Bowles for sending a copy of the book, “Health In My Hometown” for the school nurse; and Bob Rowell for properly disposing of the old American flag and replacing it with a new one.
Approved MacNeil Environmental’s five-year proposal for their Environmental-Occupational Health and Safety Management program.
Appointed Kennedy and Graven as the school district’s official attorneys after it rescinded an appointment of Knutson Flynn and Dean that was done at the January meeting
Approved the first reading of the annual mandatory policies 410, 413, 414, 415, 506, 514, 522, 524, 616, and 806.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:49 p.m. The next board meeting is March 8 at 6 p.m.
