Adding a K-12 online school and a new Level 4 Special Education facility opening in Walker were two of several items discussed at the March 8 Laporte School Board meeting.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin said there is a possibility of adding a K-12 online school. This would most likely involve purchasing online curriculum and the program would need to be flexible.
“Education is changing,” she said. “This would help keep us from losing students. Many districts across Minnesota are completing the application for an online school. Our staff is on board with this and has many good ideas.”
Goodwin also met with other schools who are doing this to gather more information.
The board also discussed the Level 4 Special Education facility that is opening this fall at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. The facility is located at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching site.
WHA will accept Level 4 Special Ed students, and once a joint power of agreement is available, Goodwin said it will be brought to the board for approval.
The possibility of purchasing a generator for the district if the community wants to use the school as a disaster relief center was also discussed. Goodwin said this would keep the building up and running in the event of a disaster.
Currently, there is no place for the community to go if there should be a major catastrophic event. The generator would be housed in a separate building, and costs could be as high as $400,000. Funds would need to come from sources other than the school.
Goodwin said she will gather more information and look into other schools that have generators.
The board also discussed extra-curricular fees for the 2021-22 school year. Grades 6-8 will pay $40 per sport and grades 9-12 $50, with a family max at $225 per year. Students who qualify for free and reduced lunch will have the fees waived.
Principal AJ Dombeck presented the American Indian program to the board. This program helps pay for the school’s social worker, the Indian Ed Liaison, and Indian Ed classroom supplies and books.
Dombeck also told the board about credit requirements. He presented Minnesota’s and Laporte’s credit requirements, and discussed how changes could help credit recovery. Dombeck suggested lowering math credit requirements.
During the superintendent’s report, Goodwin said that she had a meeting earlier in the day with Moody’s Investors Service for a rating review and possible upgrade. This action was prompted by the publication of their new U.S. K-12 Public School Districts rating methodology and the related changes to the metrics they now evaluate for K-12 school districts.
“The review’s preliminary finding is that we are in line for a rating upgrade,” she said.
Goodwin also discussed the recent information about the second round of COVID-19 funds, and that if the district does get those funds it won’t be until July 1.
In other school business, the board:
Approved the second and final reading of the annual mandatory policies 410, 413, 414, 415, 506, 514, 522, 524, 616, and 806.
Approved the February monthly bills totaling $284,798.
Approved capping classroom size for third- through fifth-grade at 30 students.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:55 p.m. The next regular board meeting is April 12 at 6 p.m.
