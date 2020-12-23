The Laporte School Board went through the agenda items quickly in the last meeting of 2020.
The virtual meeting, held Dec. 14, lasted just over 30 minutes. The board certified the 2020 tax levy and budget, and discussed when students might be returning for in-person learning in early January.
The tax levy that is payable in 2021 was certified at $1,049,897.84. The final levy was proposed at the Sept. 14 meeting.
The district’s final budget for 2021 was approved at $6,212,636 in revenues and $5,909,306 in expenses.
“It’s nice to see black ink no matter how little it is,” said board member Joe Jorland.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin advised the board the district did receive the COVID-19 relief CARES state funds that was designated for technology. The money, which must be spent by Dec. 31, was used to purchase Chrome books and headsets for students, and new laptop computers for teachers.
Goodwin said most of the devices are already in the school or with the students at home.
Laporte School also got another $20,000 in CARES funds from Hubbard County that was also earmarked for technology.
At the Jan. 11 board meeting, the board will discuss when in-person learning might possibly resume, which could be Jan. 18.
In other school business, the board:
Thanked Sue Olson for serving on the school board the last four years.
Chairman John Seegmiller reminded the board that next month they will be electing new board officers.
Approved the first reading of five policies and tabled the service animals in schools policy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.