The Laporte School Board discussed July 13 what options might be available when school starts back up in September.
A couple of options were discussed at length, but the board said no decision will be made until the Governor’s office comes out with new guidelines, which includes whether school districts will open or continue distance learning.
As part of the school opening options, the board decided not to allow any new open enrollment students to attend the school. The board said they need to keep students safe if school opens back up this fall.
In the open forum section, the board heard from and Ehlers and Associates representative on the proposed Capital Project Levy that will be on the ballot during the fall general election. The board was told they must approve a review and comment and submit it to the Department of Education by Aug. 5.
Contracts for Superintendent Kim Goodwin, Dean of Students Nicki Martinez and Head Custodian Robert “Punky” Schummer were also discussed and approved.
Goodwin’s contract would go until she retires in June of 2022 and does not include a raise or severance package. The school district will pay her health and dental insurance until she turns 65, which is about five years away.
Board Chair John Seegmiller says she does a fabulous job and brings a lot of money into the school with all the grants she has written, which is more than $500,000.
Martinez’s two-year contract includes an immediate move to assistant principal and a 2.5 percent pay raise each year. She still has her current job descriptions, but she can now evaluate teachers and staff.
Schumer’s two-year contract includes no raise the first year, a week’s paid leave in the summer and a $500 increase from the district for his retirement. The second year has a 2 percent pay raise.
Two of the three contracts were approved by a 7-0 vote, with Goodwin’s approved 6-0 with Lisa Price abstaining.
The board also hired Joan Miller as the new transportation supervisor, which not only includes scheduling all bus repairs and maintenance and keeping all buses and bus garage clean, but also hiring and firing of bus drivers.
Miller, one of two applicants, will work eight hours a day and will also drive a bus when needed.
In other school business, the board:
Approved minutes from June 8 board meeting.
Approved monthly bills of $699,044.
Accepted Kari Dierkhising’s resignation and then rehired her as a 0.6 FTE reading and math interventionist.
Hired Molly Merschman as the district social worker.
Hired Annie Brown as an elementary teacher.
Approved MSBA membership renewal.
Approved the District System Accountability Policy 616.
Approved Wellness Policy 533.
Approved resolution for general and special election to fill school board vacancies and to establish dates for filing affidavits of candidacy, and posting and publishing the board vacancies.
Approved the recall list for non-certified assignment letters be sent out in early August.
Approved commodity quotes for bread, milk, snow plowing, propane, gas and diesel.
• Pan-O-Gold submitted the only bread bid, which was less than last year except the 1.5-pound loaf price that remains the same.
• Dean’s Foods, now known as Prairie Farms, was the only milk bid, which was less than last year’s firm price except lactose milk.
• Of the two snow plowing bids received, the board chose John’s Backhoe Service because the bid for $850 per time also includes snow removal. The other bid of $700 does not include snow removal.
• The propane bid for a transport tanker was given to Fertile Oil, the lowest of three bids, while Ferrell Gas received the propane bobtail bid.
• Bemidji Coop received both the gas and diesel fuel bids.
Accepted Michelle Carlson’s resignation.
Approved resolution for long-term facility maintenance 10-year plan.
Discussed the Use of School Facilities and Equipment Policy, that needs to be looked at further because of COVID-19.
