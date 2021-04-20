A senior class prom, spring play and the class of 2021 graduation were up for discussion at the April 12 Laporte School Board.
Graduation for the 24 seniors is May 28 with each graduate allowed to have a number of guests for a total of about 300 people attending the event, which is scheduled to be held in the large gymnasium.
Senior Autumn Howg asked the board for approval for the 12th-grade class to hold a prom May 7 or 8 at either Camp Bliss, Hiawatha Beach Resort or The Woodshed. The prom would include a grand march and dance, and would be for seniors only plus one for a total of about 50 people including chaperones.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin said that the Minnesota School Board Association told districts to stay away from this and to not approve the event.
After further discussion, the recommendation by the board was that if the senior class wants to hold a prom, it cannot be held at the school, but can be held elsewhere. The board also gave the class permission to use some of their funds from the Senior Class account to pay for the prom.
The rest of the Senior Class funds will be used for graduation. The senior class has also decided not to have a class trip.
Goodwin announced that the district will receive another round of CARES Act money that should be around $195,000. She will have a breakdown at the next meeting of where the funds will go.
The spring play, “Just Another Snow Day,” will be performed April 30 and May 1 starting at 6 p.m., with matinees May 1 and 2 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students with reservations required. Call the main office at (218) 224-2288..
The board also heard from Dwight Powell, a member of the Laporte City Council, about the school possibly becoming a disaster center. The school district and city will work together to obtain a large generator, hopefully through grant money, that can sustain the community’s sewer and water system in case of a power outage for a long period of time.
In other business, the board:
Heard the Lake Garfield Ice Racers donated funds for two truckloads of ag lime that cost over $1,000 per truck load for the upper two ball fields.
Heard the district is communicating with Hubbard County Public Health about possibly having a vaccination clinic at the school this spring for students 16 and older.
Approved minutes from March 8 board meeting.
Approved monthly bills totaling $429,184.
Accepted the resignation of Nabiel Kanani, an elementary special education teacher, at the end of the school year.
Accepted the resignation of Mathias Wienmann, an elementary special education teacher, at the end of the school year.
Accepted the retirement of Debbie Zubke, an intervention paraprofessional at the end of the school year. Zubke has been a para at the school for 28 years.
Hired Emily Weeks as a van driver for the rest of the school year.
Hired Emily Draper as special education teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
Approved resolution accepting donations from Maria Rea, Stephanie Zubke and Laporte Education Endowment Fund (LEEF). Rea donated various learning materials to the students, Zubke gave ice packs and deodorant to the nurse’s office, and LEEF donated $500 to the Early Childhood Preschool.
Approved the 2021-22 school calendar.
Increased the gate fees for the 2021-22 school year. The cost for a student, adult and senior increases $1 to $5, $8 and $6 respectively A student pass increases from $20 to $25, adult pass from $40 to $45 and a family pass from $85 to $90. The senior pass cost remains at $35.
Discussed the Moody’s Investors Service Credit Rating upgrade that went form A to A1.
Passed a motion to allow no overnight class trips.
Approved a motion to hire a .6 FTE physical education/adapted physical education person for the 2021-22 school year.
Approved a motion to hire a part-time mentor for the 2021-22 school year.
