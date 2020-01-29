Filling an empty board seat, an update on the roof construction and reorganizing for 2020 was the business the Laporte School Board heard Jan. 13 at the first meeting of 2020.
The first order of business was to elect a chair. Clerk Joe Jorland took over the meeting and asked for nominations for chair.
John Seegmiller was the only one nominated as board chair and was unanimously elected.
Jorland once again was nominated as clerk and unanimously elected.
Elected as treasurer was new board member Jessica Howg.
Board meetings will remain on the second Monday of each month starting at 6 p.m., with the April meeting moved to the second Tuesday because of Easter weekend.
Pay for board chair, clerk and treasurer will remain at $550, $500 and $500, respectively. Board members will receive $45 for board meetings and $25 for committee meetings that last less than four hours.
Recording secretary pay will also remain at $70 per meeting, with Karri Kampfer agreeing to continue in that position.
Jorland said the district is receiving a good deal with Kampfer staying on.
The board next addressed the board seat that was left open when Joan Moorhead resigned because she was moving out of the area. The board discussed a couple options that included appointing someone until the November general election when the seat will be up for re-election for a two-year term.
Opening up the position by interviewing candidates was suggested by Lisa Price, but Seegmiller thought the best candidates were the two who just ran but were defeated by Stephanie Zubke.
Zubke agreed and recommended Holly Wright, who received 58 votes at the special election last November and who regularly attends the board meetings, while Seegmiller thought George Taylor, who got 64 votes, would be the best candidate.
”If you don’t go with the person who was second in voting what does that say to the taxpayers. Are we sending the right message?” Goodwin asked.
Howg and Zubke disagreed and said the vote total would be completely different, while Seegmiller though Taylor’s past experience made him the best candidate.
After a motion failed to have both candidates attend the February board meeting, Howg made a motion to seat Wright, that was seconded by Zubke. The board vote 4-1 with Jorland abstaining and Seegmiller voting no. Wright will be sworn in at the March meeting.
Repairing the roof in a portion of the elementary school will resume within the next couple of weeks after a five-week delay. Goodwin said a personnel change down in St. Paul forced a halt to the project because the state claimed they never received a building permit for the project.
Laporte is not the only school district project that was shut down because the state lost or misplaced the file. The new forms were completed Jan. 17, and once the works starts it should only take a couple weeks to finish.
In other business, the board:
Accepted several donations and passed along their thank you’s. Robb Olson of UrbanWorks gave $1,200 to the Angel Fund; Dennis Belanger and Barbara English-Belanger gave $200 to the Technology Department; John and Jeri Seegmiller gave $18.05 to pay for the cookies for Drama Club’s fall play “Peter Pan;” Bill and Kathy Karsten donated socks, bracelets, color books, games, coin purses, sticker books, face masks and more items; Caitlin Hadrava donated three bags of science kits, jewelry crafts, earbuds and more to the PBIS Program; and Angela Graham with Hubbard in Prevention Coalition gave pencils, wristbands and T-shirts to be used for the PBIS Program.
Appointed Zubke as the district member of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).
Approved First National Bank as the official depository.
Appointed The Pilot-Independent as the official newspaper.
Appointed Knutson Flynn and Dean as the district’s attorney.
Authorized Superintendent Kim Goodwin to act as the identified official with authority for education identity access management.
Approved resolution establishing combined polling places for 2021.
Authorized both Goodwin and Kampfer to invest and transfer funds.
Authorized Goodwin and Kampfer to make electronic fund transfers.
Authorized facsimile signatures.
Set the standard mileage rate at .545 cents per mile.
Approved Anthony Orttel as both junior class and prom advisor.
Approved resolution directing administration to make recommendations for reductions and /or restructuring of programs and positions for the 2020-21 schedule. This a resolution the board approves every year.
Approved MSHSL form A grant program. School districts can apply for the grant and receive $972 that will go to the sports program.
Heard from Principal AJ Dombeck that the K-12 enrollment is at 318 studen
