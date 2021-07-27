The Laporte School Board met July 12 for about 45 minutes to discuss work that needs to be done this summer to get the school ready for fall classes and other items.
In the facilities portion of the meeting, the board talked about several areas of cement work that have to be completed. The board requested quotes on the sidewalk in front of the school and replacement of broken block on east side of the building; the bus garage apron; the Industrial Arts building apron; and the sidewalk on the front side of the school that runs west toward the staff parking lot. All this work must be completed this summer.
After a brief discussion, the board gave permission for the administration to hire the lowest bid for all the projects.
The board also discussed the compressor for the Industrial Arts building sprinkler system that is broken. The compressor is on order, and no students will be allowed in the building until it is fixed. The work to repair the sink hole will be starting in August.
In the open forum portion of the meeting, Board member John Seegmiller spoke about his concern over the alarm violation charges the school had to pay this past year to Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. The security system alarms were tripped five times in the past year.
Principal AJ Dombeck told the board there is staff training this summer for both Elementary and Middle School teachers, and new employees. The district is still looking for a full or part-time high school math teacher, and handbooks are currently being reviewed.
In the chairperson’s report, Jessica Howg advised other board members to think about the school vision and where “we want it to go from here.”
In other school business, the board:
Approved the minutes June 14 Board meeting.
Approved the June monthly bills totaling $504,393.
Accepted Mary Hegna’s resignation
Accepted Annie Browen’s resignation
Approved Weeks Automotive service agreement.
Approved Lakes Country Service Cooperative service agreement.
Approved the fiscal year 2022 Commodity low quotes that include bread, Pan-O-Gold Baking Company; milk, Prairie Farms; snow plowing, John’s Backhoe Service; fire extinguisher service, MoeCo Fire & Safety; propane transport pricing, Fertile Oil Company; propane bobtail pricing, Bemidji Cooperative Association; unleaded gasoline, Bemidji Cooperative Association; and diesel fuel, Bemidji Cooperative Association.
Approved a resolution approving the application to join Up North Learning Center, a Level 4 facility located at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching site.
Approved Louann Dierkhising’s revised contract.
Approved the school’s newsletter schedule as every other month beginning with September. No newsletters in the summer.
Approved the fiscal year 2023 Long-Term Facilities Maintenance 10-year plan.
Approved the first reading of Policy 722 on Public Data Requests.
The next board meeting will be held Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.
