The final Laporte School Board meeting of the school year only took about 30 minutes, but there was lots to discuss.
One of the biggest topics at the May 16 meeting was the hiring of Lee Pederson as principal for the 2022-23 school year.
The board also discussed current open positions that include a music teacher, an elementary teacher, Business Manager position, two Special Education teachers, and custodial position. An Appreciation Luncheon for all staff and retirees was set for May 31.
In the open forum, former Board member and Hubbard County taxpayer Joan Moorhead spoke about both retiring Superintendent Kim Goodwin and Business Manager Karri Kampfer.
“Superintendent Goodwin has provided so much for Laporte students, staff, and community. She has secured nearly $4 million in the form of various grants and donations. She has expanded learning opportunities for preschoolers through seniors, developed a true middle school for students, redesigned a wonderful music program for all students, and created a full time art program,” Moorhead stated. “Under her leadership she has encouraged staff to use teaching methods which provide multiple learning opportunities for students with various learning styles. As Kim Goodwin retires from education, Laporte community owes her a huge thank you for her dedication and commitment to making Laporte School a great place for every learner to prepare for their future.”
Moorhead then spoke about Kampfer. “Much of what she managed goes unnoticed by so many, as she codes every dollar of grant monies and donations, posts every dollar of the many special education funding monies, creates and monitors countless spreadsheets of insurances and employees’ needs. Karri’s commitment to accountability for taxpayers dollars and pennies that come across Laporte School is much appreciated during yearly audits. She is a perfectionist of school finances and special thanks for her attention to details is well over due. Thank you Karri!”
In other business, the Board:
Approved the general consent items that included the April 11 meeting minutes; monthly bills totaling $432,549; Sarah Warrington’s teacher contract and her at-will contract for summer hours; Mary Jo Schulke’s retirement and her severance package; and a resolution accepting donation of $800 from the Sports Booster Club for new baseball bats.
In new business, the Board:
Approved the end of assignment list for the non-certified staff.
Approved school summer hours Monday-Thursday, 10-hour days, closed Fridays. School is closed the week of July 4.
Approved to publish a call for bids or quotes for commodities.
Approved Superintendent Kim Goodwin post the 0.6 ADSIS position.
Approved Goodwin to post other positions if any positions open up.
Authorized new Superintendent Aaron Dombeck to act on behalf of the Board to invest and transfer funds as of July 1.
Authorized Dombeck to act on behalf of the Board to make electronic fund transfers as of July 1.
Approved Policies 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 401, 402, 403, 406, 408, 421, 422, 423, 425 and 427.
Hired Kyle Huepenbecker as the high school math teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
A review by the Finance Committee was also given. It included a snapshot of where the district is financially; the rise of enrollment from 310 in 2017 to 346 this year; and updates to the Technology Department since the 2018-19 school year.
In the Principal’s Report, Dombeck said MCA testing is done and went very well.
The next Board meeting is June 13 at 6 p.m. in the Media Center.
