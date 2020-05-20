There were some changes made to programs and teacher placement during the Laporte School Board meeting May 11.
The board decided to combine the 3- and 4-year-old programs into one with small group interactions still continuing.
In late winter, the board did not fill the paraprofessional for the 3-year-old program after a resignation. Superintendent Kim Goodwin said she is not suggesting to cut the position but to shuffle the staff.
Two kindergarten classrooms will also be maintained as Goodwin said there are 29 students enrolled. If any other students move into the district, the school has room to accept them. Twenty is the maximum number for kindergarten students in one class.
The board voted in favor of the program changes.
In the Finance Committee review, Goodwin told the board she is not sure if distance learning is saving the school district money, adding it probably would be from transportation and substitute teachers.
The proposed capital levy that will go to district taxpayers this fall was also discussed briefly, with the board deciding to discuss it further at the June meeting.
In other school business, the board:
Accepted the resignation of music teacher Jake Upton, who has accepted an offer from a neighboring school district because it’s closer to home and is a better fit for him because he will also be doing vocals.
Hired Cody Bource-Anderson as the new music teacher for the 2020-21 school year. Principal AJ Dombeck said Bource-Anderson, who currently lives in Duluth, is excited for the opportunity and will bring good energy and build on a program that was doing very well.
Hired Allison Klingenberg as a para, filing a position that was vacated earlier this spring. Klingenberg’s job will include covering both breakfast and lunch, and the rest of school day would fill in where needed.
Accepted the resignation of Middle School science teacher Anthony Orttel, who is moving to Colorado. The Personnel Committee started interviewing candidates last week.
Hired Breanna McDougle as seventh- and eighth-grade softball coach, replacing Shannon Lemcke.
Approved the 2020 non-certified staff end of assignment list.
Approved Lakes Country Service Cooperative Service Agreement for the 2020-21 school year.
Approved Minnesota School Board Association’s boardbook tier 1 subscription agreement for the 2020-21 school year.
Approved summer hours Monday through Thursday as 10-hour days and closed Friday, including closed the week of July 4.
Accepted quote from Naylor Electric for a new dishwasher, with a $25,000 grant from the National Student Lunch Program paying for most of it. The board looked at two quotes, opting to go with Naylor’s because they are local and have done service at the school in the past.
Naylor’s dishwasher cost more than the other quote given, but it is also a larger unit with the capability for more hot water. Naylor’s quote includes removing the old dishwasher.
Cancelled Summer Rec at the direction of administration until further notice.
Approved publication of a call for bids or quotes for commodities (fuel, bread, fuel, fire extinguisher services and snow plowing).
Approved an at-will contract for Sarah Warrinton for the next two years.
