The Laporte School Board discussed a mask mandate at the recent school board meeting, but a vote failed, so students only need to wear face coverings or masks on the school bus.
The failed motion came less than a week after all middle and high school students returned to the classroom after the administration was forced to send them home because of positive COVID-19 results among teachers. At the time, Superintendent Kim Goodwin said the district didn’t have the substitute teachers available to come in and teach.
At the Oct. 11 meeting, a motion was made to require face masks or shields for everyone in the school, but it failed by a 3-3 vote with one board member absent.
The board did, however, approve to quarantine all family members if one member tests positive, which is recommended by CDC.
There was a short enrollment report, where the board heard that the district had 11 on-line students with some opting to be home schooled.
In the principal’s report, AJ Dombeck thanked the staff for filling in for absent employees.
Abe Forseman also gave a presentation about creating an athletic committee that would be responsible for hiring and evaluating coaches, with no decision made on his recommendation.
In the general consent agenda, the board:
Approved minutes of the Sept. 13 meeting.
Approved monthly bill totaling $550,842.
Approved FMLA leave for Ashley Raschke.
Approved hiring Jeffrey Schmidtke as a custodian and bus driver.
Hired Lauren Foster as a para-professional.
Accepted Lorraine Klaus resignation.
Accepted donations that included $750 from Garfield Lake Ice Racers Club; ice packs and socks; lens cleaner and wipes; school supplies; lice kits, toys and coloring books; and make-up and toiletry bags.
