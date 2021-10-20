The Laporte School Board discussed a mask mandate at the recent school board meeting, but a vote failed, so students only need to wear face coverings or masks on the school bus.

The failed motion came less than a week after all middle and high school students returned to the classroom after the administration was forced to send them home because of positive COVID-19 results among teachers. At the time, Superintendent Kim Goodwin said the district didn’t have the substitute teachers available to come in and teach.

At the Oct. 11 meeting, a motion was made to require face masks or shields for everyone in the school, but it failed by a 3-3 vote with one board member absent.

The board did, however, approve to quarantine all family members if one member tests positive, which is recommended by CDC.

There was a short enrollment report, where the board heard that the district had 11 on-line students with some opting to be home schooled.

In the principal’s report, AJ Dombeck thanked the staff for filling in for absent employees.

Abe Forseman also gave a presentation about creating an athletic committee that would be responsible for hiring and evaluating coaches, with no decision made on his recommendation.

 

In the general consent agenda, the board:

Approved minutes of the Sept. 13 meeting.

Approved monthly bill totaling $550,842.

Approved FMLA leave for Ashley Raschke.

Approved hiring Jeffrey Schmidtke as a custodian and bus driver.

Hired Lauren Foster as a para-professional.

Accepted Lorraine Klaus resignation.

Accepted donations that included $750 from Garfield Lake Ice Racers Club; ice packs and socks; lens cleaner and wipes; school supplies; lice kits, toys and coloring books; and make-up and toiletry bags.

