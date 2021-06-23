There will some minor changes to the administration team at Laporte School when school resumes this fall.
It was decided at the June 14 regular School Board meeting that Superintendent Kim Goodwin will also be the new middle and high school principal for 2021-22, while AJ Dombeck will become the elementary school principal.
Dale Klingenberg and Karen Komulainen will take over the Dean of Students responsibilities from Dombeck.
The moves were necessary after assistant principal Nicki Martinez resigned in early June to take a high school principal position at Crookston School, and the board was unable to find a replacement.
The board also hired Megan Edelman as a middle school math teacher, Michaela Marcum as an elementary teacher and granted a one-year leave of absence for Cathleen Stevens.
The Transportation Committee reviewed the bus and van ages, and discussed the cement apron in front of the garage doors that needs to be expanded for power washing. The bus lift needs to be able to raise the bus high enough to stand underneath and wash the bus, but this can not be done inside the bus garage.
The Finance Committee report included the preliminary revenue and expense budgets for 2021-22. Revenue is set at about $5,781,632 and expenses at $5,513,540.
In the superintendent’s report, Goodwin said online school and distance learning may not be happen for the upcoming school year, but this could change.
The district is also still looking for a 0.5-1.0 high school math teacher. Goodwin said non-tenured teachers Jenna MacKowick and Annie Browen will not be returning next year, and the ADSIS plan has been approved.
Goodwin said there is a leaky valve in the main propane tank. Climate Makers will put in new valves, weld fittings and seal the pump, and Fertile Oil will then purge the tank and refill it.
In the principal’s report, Dombeck said staff are in the building for training this week.
In other school business, the board:
Approved the US Foods’ bid with up to two one-year renewals.
Approved Vaaler’s Commercial Insurance Renewal.
Approved the 2022 Gerber Life Student Insurance renewal.
Approved the 2022 MASA/MASE renewal.
Approved the 2022 MREA renewal.
Hired James Cleveland as a 0.6 FTE DAPE for the 2021-22 school year.
Approved the proposed credit changes that include math going from four to three credits and fine arts from 1.5 to one credit.
The next regular board meeting is set for July 12 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.