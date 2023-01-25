The new Laporte School Board met for the first time in the new year Jan. 9, and the first order of business was electing new officers and appointing the district’s necessary officials.

Jessica Howg was re-elected as board chair by acclamation, John Seegmiller as clerk by acclamation and Joe Jorland will be the new  treasurer.

