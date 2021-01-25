When the Laporte School Board met Jan. 11, they hired Mackenzie Anderson as a new full-time paraprofessional for a student who needs one-on-one instruction.
The board also hired Kenneth Johnson and Breeanna McDougall, respectively, as the boys’ and girls’ junior high basketball coaches. The season began Monday for both teams.
COVID regulations for fans attending home basketball games was also discussed. The school will allow only two adults for each athlete, and the board also decided not to charge admission, which many area schools have decided not to do.
In other school business, the board:
Appointed the school official depository as First National Bank in Walker.
Appointed Knutson, Flynn and Dean as district’s official attorney.
Appointed The Pilot-Independent as the school’s official newspaper.
Authorized Superintendent Kim Goodwin to act as the IOwA for Education Identity Access Management, which allows her to sign grants, titles, and early childhood and discipline reports.
Passed a resolution establishing combined polling places for multiple precincts and designating hours during which the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election.
Authorized superintendent and business manager to invest and transfer funds.
Authorized superintendent and business manager to make electronic fund transfers.
Authorized facsimile signatures.
Set the standard mileage rate at 56 cents, which is the IRS rate.
Approved the Dec. 14 meeting minutes.
Approved the monthly bills that totaled $438,772.
Accepted the resignation of bus driver Brian Dennis. Since the district was unable to hire a replacement, Bemidji Bus Lines was contracted to take over the bus route for the rest of the school year.
Accepted donations from Garfield Lake Ice Racers Club, Laporte-Benedict Lions Club and Terry and Kristi Hudy. The Garfield Lake Ice Racers donated $750, the Lions Club $250 to help fund the Art Kit project for students and $200 to help fund Distancing Learning Kit project, and the Hudy’s gift cards to be sent to families in need for the holidays.
Approved the second and final reading of six policies.
Passed a resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reduction and/or restructuring of programs and positions for the 2021-22 schedule. This is a resolution the board approves each year.
Passed a resolution stating that Columbus Day is not a holiday for district purposes that allows the board to meet the second Monday of the month in October.
