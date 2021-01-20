The Laporte School Board met for the first time in the new year Jan. 11, just a few hours after the doors opened to students for the first time since early November.
First on the agenda was electing a board chair, clerk and treasurer. Outgoing Chair John Seegmiller asked for nominations with Jessica Howg the lone person nominated, which means she was elected by acclimation.
Joe Jorland, the outgoing clerk, nominated Seegmiller as clerk. No other nominations were announced and Seegmiller was also elected by acclimation.
Holly Wright, who did not attend the meeting, was nominated as treasurer by Howg, and was also elected by acclimation.
Seegmiller thanked everyone for the support he’s received as board chair over the last 20 years. “We are in a good place and we’ve accomplished a lot as a board,” he said. Seegmiller also thanked Howg for stepping up to take over as chair, adding he will help out if she needs it.
New board member George Taylor was welcomed by the board.
Principal AJ Dombeck said having the students back in school felt like “the first day of school.”
The district will continue to watch COVID-19 numbers to determine if the school needs to go back to distance learning.
Future board meeting will remain the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Media Center unless COVID-19 moves meetings back online.
The compensation for chair, clerk and treasurer with remain the same with the chair receiving $550, and clerk and treasurer $500.
Pay for attending board meetings was raised from $45 to $55. A motion failed to keep it at $45, with Seegmiller stating it was lowered a couple of years ago when the district was in financial problems.
Karri Kampfer was once again appointed recording secretary, and her pay was also discussed. Seegmiller made a motion to raise it from $70 to $150 per meeting with Jorland seconding the motion. Lisa Price said Kampfer does a fantastic jump, adding “that’s a big jump.”
Seegmiller said this position has been under-paid for years. The motion passed 6-0.
The board also approved a buzzer entry system for the front door of the school that costs $2,600 along with $800 for installation. The new system, which the board has talked about before, will include a camera at the handicapped entry door and a monitor in the front office that allows staff to see who they are buzzing in.
The new system is expected to be installed very soon and will be an added safety feature.
A new full-time paraprofessional for a student who needs one-on-one instruction was hired by the board. Mackenzie Anderson will start next week.
Boys’ and girls’ junior high basketball coaches Kenneth Johnson and Breeanna McDougall, respectively, were hired by the board.
The board also discussed COVID regulations for fans attending home basketball games. The school will allow only two adults for each athlete, and the board also decided not to charge admission, which many area schools have decided not to do.
In other school business, the board:
Appointed the school official depository as First National Bank in Walker.
Appointed Knutson, Flynn and Dean as district’s official attorney.
Appointed The Pilot-Independent as the school’s official newspaper.
Authorized Superintendent Kim Goodwin to act as the IOwA for Education Identity Access Management, which allows her to sign grants, titles, and early childhood and discipline reports.
Passed a resolution establishing combined polling places for multiple precincts and designating hours during which the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election.
Authorized superintendent and business manager to invest and transfer funds.
Authorized superintendent and business manager to make electronic fund transfers.
Authorized facsimile signatures.
Set the standard mileage rate at 56 cents, which is the IRS rate.
Approved the Dec. 14 meeting minutes.
Approved the monthly bills that totaled $438,772.
Accepted the resignation of bus driver Brian Dennis. Since the district was unable to hire a replacement, Bemidji Bus Lines was contracted to take over the bus route for the rest of the school year.
Accepted donations from Garfield Lake Ice Racers Club, Laporte-Benedict Lions Club and Terry and Kristi Hudy. The Garfield Lake Ice Racers donated $750, the Lions Club $250 to help fund the Art Kit project for students and $200 to help fund Distancing Learning Kit project, and the Hudy’s gift cards to be sent to families in need for the holidays.
Approved the second and final reading of six policies.
Passed a resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reduction and/or restructuring of programs and positions for the 2021-22 schedule. This is a resolution the board approves each year.
Passed a resolution stating that Columbus Day is not a holiday for district purposes that allows the board to meet the second Monday of the month in October.
