A reorganization and regular Laporte School Board meeting was held Jan. 10, with no changes in the board hierarchy but still plenty of other business to discuss.
The first items on the agenda was electing a board chair, clerk and treasurer. Chair Jessica Howg was the only one nominated and was re-elected by acclamation.
John Seegmiller, who was elected as clerk last year, was the only one nominated and was also re-elected by acclamation.
Nomination were opened for treasurer, with George Taylor the only one nominated, also was elected by acclamation.
The board also kept regular board meetings the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Media Center.
The compensation for chair, clerk and treasurer will remain the same with the chair receiving $550 annually, and clerk and treasurer $500 annually. Pay for attending board meetings will remain at $55 per meeting.
Karri Kampfer was re-appointed recording secretary, and her pay will remain at $150 per meeting.
In other school business, the board:
Approved donations of $1,300 from Urbanworks Architecture LLC for school supplies, and $300 from Ruby’s Pantry for sports meals.
Appointed the school official depository as First National Bank in Walker.
Appointed Kennedy and Graven as district’s official attorney.
Appointed The Pilot-Independent as the school’s official newspaper.
Authorized Superintendent Kim Goodwin to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) for Education Identity Access Management, which allows her to sign grants, titles and early childhood and discipline reports.
Passed a resolution establishing combined polling places for 2022.
Passed a resolution stating that Columbus Day is not a holiday for district purposes, which allows the board to meet the second Monday of the month in October.
Authorized superintendent and business manager to invest and transfer funds.
Authorized superintendent and business manager to make electronic fund transfers.
Authorized facsimile signatures.
Set the standard mileage rate at 58.5 cents, which is the IRS rate.
Approved the Dec. 13 meeting minutes.
Approved the monthly bills that totaled $505.550.
Passed a resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reduction and/or restructuring of programs and positions for the 2022-23 schedule. This is a resolution the board approves each year.
Discussed that Minnesota OSHA issued an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace. The ETS establishes binding requirements to protect unvaccinated employees of large employers (100 or more employees) from the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the workplace. The school’s employee count as of Jan. 3 was 89, so the district is not considered a large employer.
Approved purchase of a second van from Bob Lowth Ford with trade in of 2017 Transit van.
Approved purchase of Bluebird Gasoline activity bus from North Central Bus and Equipment with trade in of 2003 Bluebird Diesel activity bus.
Approved hiring of Lauren Foster, Liz Pemberton and Mitch Howe as paraprofessionals.
Approved Diane Gehrke moving from 0.4 FTE to 0.6 FTE.
Approved hiring of Marcel Noyes as a LT Sub for middle school science.
Approved the policy that a parent or legal guardian must give written permission — one day in advance — for students to be dropped off at a pre-approved location and picked up by a parent(s) or pre-approved substitute after a sports activity.
There was no chairperson’s report. Superintendent Kim Goodwin emphasized the need to get a hiring plan in place for a new superintendent.
Principal AJ Dombeck said the World’s Best Workforce annual report is on the school’s website.
