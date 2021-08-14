Laporte School District staff have been busy this summer with a long list of technology upgrades and changes.
The Technology Report presented at the Aug. 9 meeting noted that outdated computers were recycled in June. A new server project should be completed by the end of August, and a new Konica copier has been leased with Marco.
New Chromebooks were purchased and outdated ones will be recycled. All K-12 students will now have new or like-new Chromebooks.
A new phone system is being investigated with Paul Bunyan Telephone. The current system does not work well, is not serviceable and no replacement parts are available. A new system should be installed in August.
The district’s “Return to Learn” plan is available on the website at laporte.k12.mn.us. It outlines vaccination and face covering requirements and health and safety protocols.
The district’s webpage now contains the 2021-22 calendar; enrollment forms; safe return to learn plan; parent letter and survey.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin has been invited by WHA’s new superintendent Brian Dietz to tour the new Level IV Facility Aug. 23, along with other members of the Up North Learning center Joint Agreement.
Goodwin also noted that report cards will no longer be automatically mailed out unless requested by a parent, since they are available online.
Board Chair Jessica Howg reported that classes will be dismissed at 3:20 p.m. and buses will depart at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays n Fridays. On Wednesdays, classes will dismiss at 2:20 and buses will depart at 2:30 p.m.
Lisa Moss presented a proposal for a new golf team. Guy Reierson has volunteered to be the coach. Moss will gather more information to be presented at the September board meeting.
In other matters the board
Approved sale of the school’s 2005 Dodge Caravan by silent bid.
Authorized the administration to obtain bids on a new AWD 10-seat transit van with cruise control.
Authorized the administration to fill paraprofessional positions as needed.
Approved the recall list for the 2021-22 school year.
Approved hiring Christine Nagel as a full-time sub for the 2021-22 school year.
Approved tenure for teachers Chelsey Boyer, Robyn Christopher, Jeff Eudeikis and Brian Hobson.
Authorized the superintendent to make purchases of $15,000 or less, and to contact the school board chair for purchases over that amount.
Approved raising adult breakfast price to $2.15 and adult lunch price to $4; all other prices to remain the same.
