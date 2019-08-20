The Laporte School District will be seeking an operating referendum in the upcoming election to be held Nov. 5.

A representative from Ehlers and Associates, financial planners, will be available to answer questions or provide more information during an Open House to be held Aug. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the school.

All school district residents are encouraged to attend.

