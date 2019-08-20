The Laporte School District will be seeking an operating referendum in the upcoming election to be held Nov. 5.
A representative from Ehlers and Associates, financial planners, will be available to answer questions or provide more information during an Open House to be held Aug. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the school.
All school district residents are encouraged to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.