After two weeks of distance learning for middle and high school students, the Laporte School Board has decided to remain in remain in the hybrid plan with an option to change if the COVID-19 numbers in Hubbard County change.
At the Oct. 12 school board meeting, Superintendent Kim Goodwin recommended to the board that only pre-K through fifth-grade students continue to be taught in-person. The district changed to begin this Oct. 5 for two weeks. At the meeting, the board took the advice of the administration to add another week to Oct. 21, and from then on take it week-by-week and to look at numbers every Wednesday.
In other school business, the board:
Discussed the proposed Capital Levy Project that included an update from board members who have been attending and will continue to attend township meetings to discuss the project. The review and comment is also on the school district’s website for the community to look at and respond.
Discussed the big gym floor that buckled up near the emergency exits. A couple of wood planks were cut out, and the maintenance crew found standing water, mud and debris under the floor.
A contractor is coming in to pour concrete at the door threshold so it is flush with the wood floor. Silicone will also be used to keep water from seeping under the floor.
The contractor said this is the best solution to fix the problem.
Approved the football co-op with the Westrum family home school students, who were in the Laporte District and sports program until they moved into another district.
Home school students who want to play sports at a public school must pay a fee to the Minnesota State High School League after filling out the necessary paperwork.
Hired Don Beck III as a custodian.
Hired Lorraine Klaus as a para-professional.
Accepted donations from Third Base, Jenny Kolodji, Jeri Seegmiller, Melody Wass, Gary and Fran Faust, and Mark Ringham. Donations included science lab equipment, cleaning supplies and Kleenex, spiral notebooks, face masks and school supplies that included water bottles, face masks and shields, pencils, glue sticks, highlighters, dry erase markers and Crayolas.
