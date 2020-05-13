Each of the nine Laporte School seniors will have a chance to wear their cap and gown and receive their diploma, but it won’t be the traditional ceremony.
Principal AJ Dombeck told the school board during a teleconference Monday night that he, along with a videographer, will record each senior take their final walk through the gymnasium during a processional ceremony.
The recordings will be done over the next week and will also include senior speeches. Parents will also be asked to attend so they can take photos.
All the video will be edited into a what a ceremony would look like with those students receiving scholarships added at the end as a credit line. The video will be put on Facebook and the school’s website.
School staff and community members are also planning a reverse parade for the graduating seniors and the rest of the students for completing the school year May 22 starting at 6 p.m. The Lakeport Township First Responders will lead it off with lights and sirens from the Fire Hall to the school and then down to the stop sign.
A congratulatory yard sign will be made up for each senior, with the staff putting together gift baskets.
The plan is to have the seniors lead the parade and have many other students and their families drive by the school so the staff can show their appreciation.
One school board member said they would donate $100 for the senior gift baskets, challenging the six other board members to donate.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin said this is good idea but added that a board meeting is not where they should be discussing donations. She asked the teachers who are planning the parade to send out the information to board members so they could donate.
Last week state education officials announced guidelines for graduation ceremonies that barred in-person gatherings in auditoriums, football fields or gymnasiums, recommending that school districts, colleges and universities host virtual graduations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines are not requirements, but are put in place to limit the gathering of students and families as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise.
In-person social gatherings with people from multiple households, even in situations where ample space between attendees could be accommodated, does not comply with social distancing practices and introduces a great deal of contact that increases the potential for COVID-19 transmission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.