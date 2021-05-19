The 24 Laporte School seniors who will be receiving their diplomas May 28, will be able to do so with many of their family members able to attend the event.
At the May 10 Laporte School Board meeting, the board said they want to hold an in-person graduation ceremony with as many people attending as possible under the State COVID-19 guidance.
Graduation will be held in the large gym with each student given nine tickets for family members to attend. Any graduate that has extra tickets left over will go to other graduates.
Board Chair Jessica Howg asked that since the graduation parade was such a big success last year whether it could be incorporated into this year’s ceremony; maybe on the last day of school before graduation, she suggested
Scholarships will be presented by the school administration instead of the organization.
At the beginning of the meeting, Sarah Warrington gave an update via teleconference on the school’s technology. She gave a synopsis on what the Technology Committee discussed at their recent meeting and what their current goals are and where the district is heading over the next 10 years.
Short-term goals include the purchase of a new server and installation this summer; new software to operate doors, security and air exchange; learn and apply WiFi; research and get quotes on new phone system; replacing switches and looking at access software for HVAC; and the purchase of 150 Chrome books.
Goodwin said the best place for the CARES and Esser funds to go is for technology.
The board also heard about the online program that so far has 12 families and about 20 students signed up. The administration expects more to sign-up before school ends and is waiting for the Legislature and its funds.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin gave an update on the Level 4 Special Education facility that is being built near Walker on the former site of Ah-Gwah-Ching. The $5 million facility will house students from six area school districts beginning this fall, with districts working with lawyers to compose a joint powers agreement.
The Level 4 facility, which will house the highest-need special ed students, will start with four classrooms and go up to six classrooms. The first year is capped at 36 students with 18 students starting in the fall. Each of the six school districts will have between two and four students.
Funding will not come in until the third year, with each district paying $100,000 the first year and $100,000 or less the second year.
“I know this is a lot of money, but when you look at the services these students are going to get, it’s going to make them successful,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin said the goal is for these students to return to the classroom in Laporte.
Each school district is responsible for transportation, with Laporte using the school van.
One of the final items to come before the board was an update on prom that was held at Lakeport Township Hall May 8. Parents prepared the food and those attending enjoyed the evening.
In other school business, the board:
Approved the minutes from the April 12 meeting.
Approved monthly bills totaling $454,593.
Approved hiring Louann Dierkhising as a 0.5 FTE special education teacher through semester one of the 2021-22 school year.
Accepted resignation of Nicki Martinez as the assistant principal on June 8. She has accepted a position as high school principal at Crookston School.
The district has five applicants for assistant principal and will be setting up interviews over the next couple of weeks.
Passed a resolution accepting donations from Bill and Kathy Karsten giving prizes for the PBIS program and hand sanitizer; the Garfield Lake Ice Racers Club for giving $2,208 to cover cost of ag lime on two ball fields; Rita O’Neill with the MDA Resource Foundation for a $750 check for the Community Education program on behalf of Heather Backus’ volunteering at the school; Holly Wright giving hand sanitizer; and Debbie and Terry Hadrava giving a $250 check.
Approved the 2021 non-certified staff end assignment list.
Approved summer hours Monday through Thursday 10-hour days and closed Fridays. The school will be closed the week after the Fourth of July.
Approved publishing for quotes for commodities that include milk, bread, fuel, fire extinguisher services and snow plowing.
Approved superintendent to post positions if any open up.
Passed resolution to end teleconference of board meetings. Meetings will now be open to the public with virtual to remain open.
Heard that it will cost $12,500 to fix the cement sidewalk in front of the school, which will be done this summer.
Heard that the school needs to get rid of an old piano that is not worth having in tuned up. The piano will be given away or sold if anyone wants it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.