Most of the discussion at the Aug. 10 Laporte School Board meeting centered around opening the school for face-to-face learning, but there were a few other items discussed.
In addition to accepting some resignations with regret, approving contracts and handbooks, the board decided to have Brady, Martz and Flinn, the school district’s auditor, take over the payroll services starting Sept. 1, a decision that will save the district money each year because they will not have to hire a person to replace the person who resigned and normally did payroll.
The cost the first year is $5,400, but only $960 each year after that. Laporte would be the third school district in the state to have the accounting firm handle its payroll.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin said this would save the school several thousands of dollars each school. The other office duties will be split up among other office staff.
In other school business, the board:
Approved the monthly bills totaling $246,863.
Approved a one-year leave of absence for elementary teacher Aimee Tabaka.
Accepted resignation of paraprofessional Eva Gruis.
Accepted resignation from paraprofessional Joyce Day, who has worked at the school for 30 years.
Approved the 2020-21 Post Secondary Enrollment Options with Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.
Approved 2020-21 Handbooks that includes face mask guidelines for all staff and students.
Adopted a resolution calling for the Nov. 3 general and special election, and a special election to fill a board vacancy and for the capital project levy authorization.
Heard that the audit is currently underway.
The next board meeting is set for Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.