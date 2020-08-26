The Laporte School Board met in a special meeting Monday night to talk about adjusting the return-to-school model that was approved a couple weeks ago.
At the request of the administration and staff, the school dismissal time was changed to 2:20 p.m. for all five days.
Superintendent Kim Goodwin said this would allow teachers to stay on top of distance learning every day, instead of waiting until Friday, which was originally scheduled to be a half day under the model that was approved Aug. 10.
The board also discussed the COVID-19 numbers, which have leveled off in Hubbard, Cass and Beltrami counties, and the number of students opting for distance learning instead of in-person.
Goodwin told the board the largest class right now is 22 students, adding, “We’re going to be OK for in-person learning.”
Only the parents of two students have not notified the school of their decision on whether their child will be returning to school; 27 percent have opted for distance learning. This could change over the next week or so.
The deadline for parents to choose and let the district know if they are opting for distance learning to start the school year was set at Aug. 31. It was also decided that once school is in session parents can put their children in distance learning at any time.
The administration and staff also asked the board to set the time for parents to decide if their children will return to in-person learning from distance learning as two weeks before the quarter break, which would allow the staff to make adjustments to not only transportation but also classroom set-up.
Earlier in the meeting, Goodwin talked about the $93,000 the school is receiving from the federal government through the COVID-19 CARES funding.
Goodwin said she has already spent half the money on 55 Chrome books for every students doing distance learning that also includes 14-inch Chrome books for every teacher, audio head sets for students doing distance learning, and cleaning supplies that include plastic gloves, wipes and hand sanitizer. Part of the money can also pay the salary of the district’s social worker.
The district will receive the funds in October, and it must be all spent by the end of December.
Toward the end of the meeting Principal AJ Dombeck said the open house has been set for Sept. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be held outdoors with designated times for each family to attend. In case of inclement weather, Sue Olson said the Lions could let the school use their two large tents.
It was also noted that the pick-up and drop-off location for children will be in front of the school, while the buses will drop-off and pick-up students in the parking lot at the west end of the school.
In other school business, the board:
Hired Jenna MacKowick as a second-grade teacher, with the understanding that this could be a one-year position only.
Approved hiring a new custodian contingent upon the person accepting the position. The administration and Robert Schummer, the district’s head custodian, interviewed three candidates Monday and decided upon one, but they needed to contact that person to offer them the position.
Approved the Minnesota State High School League’s fall training seasons to allow three weeks of practice only for fall sports beginning Sept. 14, followed by three weeks of practice for spring sports.
The administration questioned if this was wise, considering all the safeguards put in place to keep the students safe during school hours.
“I don’t think this is an easy decision. We are working so hard to keep the kids masked and to social distance, and then at the end of the school day we let them run around in locker rooms and gyms. I’m struggling with this,” Goodwin said. “I understand how important sports are, and I know this is what the kids and parents both want.”
After several minutes more of discussion, that included Dombeck, who is the football coach, seeing both the pros and cons of doing this.
“It will keep the students engaged;” “It’s good to have normalcy;” and “The students need that outlet;” were comments passed around. A motion to hold fall practices for football and volleyball, followed by baseball and softball, passed unanimously.
