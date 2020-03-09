Wyatt Lahr, Storyteller with the Laporte Speech Team, won a blue ribbon and was awarded the Heartland Conference Medal for Best Junior High Storyteller of 2020 at the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Chuck Beckman Memorial Jr. High Speech Meet March 5. Also speaking with Wyatt (center) at the meet were (from left) Madi Rzab in Humor, Ila McDougle in Creative Expression, Hunter Wright in Discussion, Izabel Padgett in Poetry and Thalia Meyer in Extemporaneous Reading. Laporte’s Open House Speech Night for family and friends is March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
