Photo by Coach Steve Booth

Three Laporte Wildcat speakers advanced to Section 8A competition with wins at Subsections. Lacey Lahr (from left) took sixth in Drama, Hunter Wright third in  Great Speeches, Cheyenne Johnson who competed in Humor and Wyatt Lahr first in Storytelling.

