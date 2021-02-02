Hunter Wright (left to right) placed at International Falls in Great Speeches; Wyatt Lahr earned medals at Pequot Lakes, Cass Lake and International Falls in Storytelling; Lacey Lahr won at Pequot Lakes and International Falls in Drama; and Cheyenne Johnson (not pictured) competed in Humor.
Photo submitted

The Laporte Speech Team started the virtual season with wins. Hunter Wright (left to right) placed at International Falls in Great Speeches; Wyatt Lahr earned medals at Pequot Lakes, Cass Lake and International Falls in Storytelling; Lacey Lahr won at Pequot Lakes and International Falls in Drama; and Cheyenne Johnson (not pictured) competed in Humor. The next meets are at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Blackduck.

