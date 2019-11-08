Laporte students recently explored careers at Alexandria Technical College
Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) and FORCE America hosted Laporte High School students Oct. 31.

The high school students were given a walk-through presentation of manufacturing and construction careers.

During the tour, students were able to visit with instructors and students in the manufacturing, construction and transportation, and mechanics divisions, and learn about programs within those divisions:

• Carpentry

• Diesel mechanics

• Machine tool technology

• Marine, motorcycle, and powersports technician

• Mechanical drafting, design and engineering

• Mechatronics

• Professional truck driver

• Welding technology

The event was an opportunity for students to explore the distinct environments of the region’s advanced manufacturing facilities. They not only had a unique chance to explore the workplace setting; they were also given the option to consider the educational programs that can lead to careers in those businesses. ATCC and participating businesses worked together to provide students with information that helps them make informed decisions about their futures.

Alexandria Technical and Community College provides quality, hands-on and liberal arts education to more than 3,900 students each year. ATCC offers 40-plus programs and transfer pathways. Most programs can be completed in two years or less and our skilled graduates are ready to step to the forefront of their chosen professions.

With the highest graduation rate of all Minnesota State institutions and a 98 percent job placement rate, ATCC continues its longstanding reputation as an academic institution of excellence.

