BEMIDJI — The Larry Diffley Memorial Aviation Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is seeking qualified applicants to apply for the 2023 scholarship round.

This scholarship was established by the children of Larry Diffley in 2014 to honor his memory and assist aspiring pilots in the local community to advance their flight training at Bemidji Aviation. The scholarship is a legacy of Larry’s passion for quality aviation training and helping others who intend on becoming a professional pilot.

