BEMIDJI — The Larry Diffley Memorial Aviation Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is seeking qualified applicants to apply for the 2023 scholarship round.
This scholarship was established by the children of Larry Diffley in 2014 to honor his memory and assist aspiring pilots in the local community to advance their flight training at Bemidji Aviation. The scholarship is a legacy of Larry’s passion for quality aviation training and helping others who intend on becoming a professional pilot.
The annual scholarship is dedicated to students who intend to advance their flight training at Bemidji Aviation, have a deep passion for flying and intend to pursue aviation as a career. Qualified applicants must be at least 17 years old, possess a valid 3rd Class Medical Certificate, have successfully completed the appropriate FAA written examination and achieved solo flight. Complete eligibility requirements are included with the application materials.
Applications for the scholarship are being accepted now through Dec. 1. The applications are completed online through the NMF website www.nwmf.org and click on “Scholarships” on the home page.
For more information about the Larry Diffley Memorial Aviation Scholarship or other scholarship opportunities, contact NMF at (218) 759-2057 or email scholarships@nwmf.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.