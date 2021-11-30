Students are pictured with physical education teacher George Jones. Photo submitted
Photo submitted

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig  School was fortunate to host Dan Ninham to work with students on various Indigenous games. The students (above) learn a dreamcatcher activity where each has a length of rope — that are called buddy ropes — in their right hand and extends into the circle. Each student holds someone’s open rope end in their left hand with the same two not holding the same two ropes. The image looks like a dreamcatcher and we talk about the good dreams going through the open spaces and not so good dreams getting caught in the ropes that are crossing. The students then untangle themselves without letting go of either end to hopefully make a large circle. Students are pictured with physical education teacher George Jones.

