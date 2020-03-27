Levi Brown (left) provided two groups of students with a wealth of information about their homeland.
Photo submitted

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig  senior high students were fortunate to have a presentation about Leech Lake Civics. Levi Brown (left) provided two groups of students with a wealth of information about their homeland and the importance of being involved in preserving its resources. The students left with a sense of pride for what past generations have preserved for them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments