Congratulations to the following Leech Lake Tribal College 2020 graduates. A public commencement ceremony has been postponed until late summer and will be announced.
Zachary Ryan Anderson, AAS-Bus
Lana M. Bellanger, AA-Lib Ed and AA - Bus
William D. Bowstring III, AA- Lib Ed, STEM
Harley Brown, AAS-IRB
Geraldine Chase, AA- Lib Ed
Parker Eugene Drift, AAS-LE
Tonia Elizabeth Edman, AA-Lib Ed, STEM
David Wayne Eischens, Jr., AA-IL
Olivia Ann Estey, AA- Lib Ed
Mikele Northbird Finn, AAS-Bus
Arianna Ogimaakwe Goggleye, AA-Lib Ed
David Manuel Jones, Jr., AA-Lib Ed STEM
Zachary Leo Jordan, AA-For
Corrina Dawn Kingbird, AAS-Bus
Tara Mae Lussier, AAS-Bus
Lori Rose Martin, AA-Lib Ed
Brianna Lou Mitchel, AA-Lib Ed STEM
Sharon Elaine Paddy, AA-Lib Ed
Bryce Steven Premo, AAS-LE
Delores Danielle Rodriguez, AAS-Bus
Shawna Jean Semmens, AA-Lib Ed STEM
Diane M. Staples, AA-Lib Ed
Jonathan Staples, AA-IL
Raquel Ashleigh Staples, AA-Lib Ed
Emily Marie Ward, AA-Lib Ed
Jamie Lynn Weise, AA-Lib Ed
