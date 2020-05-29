Congratulations to the following Leech Lake Tribal College 2020 graduates. A public commencement ceremony has been postponed until late summer and will be announced.

Zachary Ryan Anderson, AAS-Bus

Lana M. Bellanger, AA-Lib Ed and AA - Bus

William D. Bowstring III, AA- Lib Ed, STEM

Harley Brown, AAS-IRB

Geraldine Chase, AA- Lib Ed

Parker Eugene Drift, AAS-LE

Tonia Elizabeth Edman, AA-Lib Ed, STEM

David Wayne Eischens, Jr., AA-IL

Olivia Ann Estey, AA- Lib Ed

Mikele Northbird Finn, AAS-Bus

Arianna Ogimaakwe Goggleye, AA-Lib Ed

David Manuel Jones, Jr., AA-Lib Ed STEM

Zachary Leo Jordan, AA-For

Corrina Dawn Kingbird, AAS-Bus

Tara Mae Lussier, AAS-Bus

Lori Rose Martin, AA-Lib Ed

Brianna Lou Mitchel, AA-Lib Ed STEM

Sharon Elaine Paddy, AA-Lib Ed

Bryce Steven Premo, AAS-LE

Delores Danielle Rodriguez, AAS-Bus

Shawna Jean Semmens, AA-Lib Ed STEM

Diane M. Staples, AA-Lib Ed

Jonathan Staples, AA-IL

Raquel Ashleigh Staples, AA-Lib Ed

Emily Marie Ward, AA-Lib Ed

Jamie Lynn Weise, AA-Lib Ed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments